The Contrarian

Nick
4h

Unlike Hegseth, Noem, Bondi, and Patel, Vought conceived Project 2025 so he doesn't have to lick the Felon's boots. Hegseth, Noem, Bondi, Patel and Vought should all be impeached. Hegseth, Noem, Bondi and Patel should be impeached, not only for violating US laws and violating the civil rights of Americans, but for incompetence. Vought should be impeached for violating the law.

Ron Kelly
1h

Senator, a very accurate tho sobering assessment of a truly heartless, cruel, and weak creep who has been given power to oppress our fellow Americans. It amazes me to see how reprehensible are his comments regarding federal employees. Hope his grim reaper avatar comes back to haunt him soon!

