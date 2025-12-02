Rumors of a Presidential Candidate or Two: Looped In with Lynn Sweet

It’s time for another edition of Looped In with Lynn Sweet! On today’s episode, Jen and Sweet expand their discussion outside of Chicago to tackle some of the biggest rumblings in the political sphere.

Sweet breaks down the video evidence presented against Gregory Bovino concerning his arrest of a woman outside of immigration court. Afterwards, Jen and Sweet chat about potential 2028 Democratic Presidential Nominees, where two prominent political figures from powerhouse cities are allegedly throwing their hats in the ring. They also weigh potential candidates for the upcoming 2026 Illinois senate race.

Lynn Sweet is the Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent for Chicago Public Media, and was previously their Washington Bureau Chief. She appears frequently on CNN & other outlets as an analyst and previously worked at the late PoliticsDaily.