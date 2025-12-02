The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Rumors of a Presidential Candidate or Two: Looped In with Lynn Sweet

"[Asking] scandal questions is absolutely the case, and I think the administration has yet to realize that these people then become a liability."
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Contrarian
and
Jennifer Rubin
Dec 02, 2025

It’s time for another edition of Looped In with Lynn Sweet! On today’s episode, Jen and Sweet expand their discussion outside of Chicago to tackle some of the biggest rumblings in the political sphere.

Sweet breaks down the video evidence presented against Gregory Bovino concerning his arrest of a woman outside of immigration court. Afterwards, Jen and Sweet chat about potential 2028 Democratic Presidential Nominees, where two prominent political figures from powerhouse cities are allegedly throwing their hats in the ring. They also weigh potential candidates for the upcoming 2026 Illinois senate race.

Lynn Sweet is the Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent for Chicago Public Media, and was previously their Washington Bureau Chief. She appears frequently on CNN & other outlets as an analyst and previously worked at the late PoliticsDaily.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture