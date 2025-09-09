RFK Jr.'s 'disastrous hearing' and protecting voting rights

President Trump is attempting to disenfranchise the Latino community with a highly gerrymandered map that would directly target Rep. Greg Casar’s (D-TX) seat and other minority-majority districts in the state.

Rep. Casar and Jen spoke about the danger of disenfranchising Latino and African-American communities through re-districting maps, RFK Jr.'s disastrous hearing where he tried to defend his anti-vax positions, and how the Democratic Party can go beyond being just the ‘anti-Trump’ party and offer a positive platform.

And after, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) [19:28] spoke with Jen after sitting in on two Senate hearings with RFK Jr. and a hearing on the decision to attack a fishing vessel, alleged to be carrying drugs, in international waters.