Resisting Propaganda

and
Azza Cohen
Sep 25, 2025
The imagery of National Guard troops in American cities has become propaganda that seeks to normalize having military in our streets.

Azza Cohen
breaks down how these images are not just pictures.

Read her companion piece:

Discussion about this video

