KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

"This is how democracy is hollowed out—not by banning voting but by making it ineffective."

And our one hope in the past 10 years has been that by simply showing up, we'll insist that our votes be effective. However, the recent post mortem showed that Dems who stayed home on election day caused Kamala Harris's loss. So, what are we to pin our hopes on now?

I have a few red lines in my life. One is that I won't support a racist or rapist or anyone who supports them. Another is that voting is a requirement of living in a democracy: adults do not have an option not to vote. I have ended friendships over this. If there is one power we still have, it is the vote. Today's maga Congress has done its best to negate our voices through their lack of representation. They must be voted out, and we must vote.

Nick
1h

It's the six Christian Nationalists on the Supreme Court and GOP Congressional members who have given the Felon the authority to make the United States an authoritarian theocracy, with the Felon as leader and the American oligarchs running the Country.

Gerrymandering is unconstitutional. Gerrymandering is minority rule and as the article says is taxation without representation. The six Christian Nationalists say racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional; but allowed it when Texas did it last year. So I guess racial gerrymandering is illegal except when Republicans do it.

This Supreme Court is illegitimate:

there's no such thing as Presidential immunity in the Constitution;

as Kavanaugh said, Roe was precedence on precedence;

Congress makes the laws, the President signs the laws and when the Felon fired the heads/chairs/members of independent agencies he violated the law. This Court has violated the separation of powers when it allowed the Felon to fire the heads/chairs/members of independent agencies and the six Christian Nationalists should be impeached.

