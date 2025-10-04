The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Republicans are so unserious

Trump treats the presidency like a game and Americans like pawns. While people suffer, he and his cronies are busy making memes. We’re the ones paying the price.
The Contrarian
Oct 04, 2025
