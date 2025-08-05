Get more of the coolest, weirdest, and wildest stories from The Barbed Wire in their free Wild Texas newsletter: https://thebarbedwire.com/subscribe/

By Billy Begala

Credit: Sarah Rogers. Photo illustration by The Barbed Wire / Photos Getty

We should all be pissed.

At President Trump’s behest, the Texas GOP released new proposed congressional maps Wednesday, and on the surface, they’re exactly what Republicans seemed to be hoping for: an aggressive gerrymander that, if passed, would more than likely deliver five additional seats to Republicans in Congress.

To oversimplify a complicated process, Republicans’ proposed maps would accomplish this by stripping nearly a quarter million Black voters out of Congressional District 9 in Houston and packing them into two neighboring districts. Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio liberals would be stuffed into as few districts as possible, while Fort Worth would be split into bits small enough to be offset by large swaths of rural Republicans. The so-called “Fajita Strip” districts of South Texas would get a makeover, too, cutting the still-progressive city of McAllen in half and leaving South Texas Democrats without a favorable seat.

The proposed Texas congressional districts, shaded to reflect the 2024 presidential results.

But any Republicans gleefully spiking the football should be careful what they wish for.

Success for the GOP depends on a few important variables. Namely, the U.S. Supreme Court’s willingness to abide by the disenfranchisement of Black voters, and Republicans’ ability to hold onto gains with Latino voters.

