The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Vandehey's avatar
Tim Vandehey
1h

I am tired of seeing the Democrats characterized as feckless and weak in reference to the shutdown. They were not. With Trump in the Oval, and a veto-proof majority impossible, they were not going to get an ACA extension out of this Congress. Meanwhile, people were going hungry due to Trump's malicious, hateful suspension of SNAP benefits. The Democrats played this perfectly: they put the ACA/health insurance issue front and center and laid it in the Republicans' laps, they put Trump in a position to characterize himself as cruel and out of touch, and they set the GOP up to take the fall when they fail to extend the subsidies. The Republicans are nowhere on healthcare because the Democrats made it so. Give them due credit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
2h

Well seen and said, Jen! On top of affordability and healthcare chaos, there is the general lack of competence among cabinet leaders and their flunkies, which may be the scariest part of it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture