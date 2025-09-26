Republican turned Democrat: Geoff Duncan on why he's running for Georgia Governor

It’s been over 20 years since a Democrat has been in the seat of Georgia Governor. So why does Geoff Duncan, a former member of the Republican Party and a harsh critic of Trump, think he can flip the script?

Today, he joined Jen to discuss how it was too difficult to learn how to love his neighbor as a Republican, how he was wrong on his previous positions on abortion rights and gun regulation, and why the Democratic Party needs to grow their base by expanding their platform.

To support Duncan’s race, go to www.duncanforgeorgia.com

Geoff Duncan is a candidate in Georgia’s race for Governor. Duncan served as Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor from 2019–2023 and refused to cave to pressure when Trump tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Previously, Duncan was a former professional baseball player with the Florida Marlins and an entrepreneur.