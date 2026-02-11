The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

Where fascists seek to impose laws on women's bodies that extend to the right to plan their own lives, it is all about money. Rich women or those knocked up by rich men will always be able to access abortion and start over. The rest will face the real possibility of lives of dissatisfaction, unfulfillment, and poverty. I know because I had an abortion that allowed me to spend the next 45 years of my life as I pleased, within my means. I honestly did not and do not care about seeking wealth when I can instead seek balance and contentment as an independent woman.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture