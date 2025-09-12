The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
4

Rep. Pat Ryan on imminent government shutdown, misuse of the National Guard & more

"Do we want to continue in this overreach, which is harmful, which is driving up costs, which is unconstitutional, or do we say no?"
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Sep 12, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

Jen is joined by Representative Pat Ryan to discuss the looming government shutdown, the need for Democrats to form a platform based on ‘repealing and replacing', and the un-American nature of deploying U.S. troops against U.S. citizens.

Congressman Pat Ryan is is an American businessman, politician, and former U.S. Army intelligence officer serving as the U.S. representative for New York's 18th congressional district. Ryan served two combat tours in Iraq, earning two Bronze Stars. He sits on House Armed Services Committee and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Editors note: Jen incorrectly said that Rep. Ryan was the first West Point graduate to ever serve in Congress. In reality, he is the first West Point graduate to represent the district where the Academy is located.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture