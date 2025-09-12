Rep. Pat Ryan on imminent government shutdown, misuse of the National Guard & more

Jen is joined by Representative Pat Ryan to discuss the looming government shutdown, the need for Democrats to form a platform based on ‘repealing and replacing', and the un-American nature of deploying U.S. troops against U.S. citizens.

Congressman Pat Ryan is is an American businessman, politician, and former U.S. Army intelligence officer serving as the U.S. representative for New York's 18th congressional district. Ryan served two combat tours in Iraq, earning two Bronze Stars. He sits on House Armed Services Committee and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Editors note: Jen incorrectly said that Rep. Ryan was the first West Point graduate to ever serve in Congress. In reality, he is the first West Point graduate to represent the district where the Academy is located.