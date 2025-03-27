Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Jen Rubin on Signalgate

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill joins Jen Rubin to discuss the recent national security scandal Signalgate and her recently-announced run for New Jersey Governor.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill represents New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District where she serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the new House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Previously, Rep. Sherrill spent almost 10 years on active duty in the United States Navy. After her military service, she continued to serve her community at the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office as an Outreach and Reentry Coordinator.