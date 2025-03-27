Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
8

Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Jen Rubin on Signalgate

Jennifer Rubin
Mar 27, 2025
3
8
Share
Transcript

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill joins Jen Rubin to discuss the recent national security scandal Signalgate and her recently-announced run for New Jersey Governor.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill represents New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District where she serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the new House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Previously, Rep. Sherrill spent almost 10 years on active duty in the United States Navy. After her military service, she continued to serve her community at the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office as an Outreach and Reentry Coordinator.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Where in the World is Tim Mak? An update from Kyiv
  Tim Mak and Jennifer Rubin
Mallory McMorrow and Jen Rubin on why hate won't win
  Jennifer Rubin and Mallory McMorrow
Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss and Bill Braniff on the prevention of violent extremism
  Jennifer RubinDr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, and Bill Braniff
AG Ellison and AG Platkin on Trump's attacks on state independence
  Jennifer Rubin
Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin on free media and a Signal slip
  Jennifer Rubin and Tom Malinowski
Jen Rubin and Rachel Cohen discuss the Existential Threat Against Big Law
  Jennifer Rubin and Rachel Cohen
Ezra Levin of Indivisible talks to Jen Rubin
  Ezra Levin and Jennifer Rubin