Rep. Melanie Stansbury on potential government shutdown & the Epstein files

Jen is joined by Rep. Melanie Stansbury to talk about the potential government shutdown, what comes next in the fight to get the Epstein files released, and how Trump’s gutting of the federal government is similar to other authoritarian strategies.

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury represents New Mexico’s First Congressional District. Rep. Stansbury worked in communities across the state as a STEM educator, researcher on land and water issues, and served as a staffer in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the White House Office of Management and Budget. Congresswoman Stansbury serves New Mexicans on the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.