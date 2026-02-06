The Contrarian

Rep. Jeffries on Reforming ICE. Georgia Fort's Disgraceful Arrest
Rep. Jeffries on Reforming ICE. Georgia Fort's Disgraceful Arrest

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries discusses the battle over DHS funding in the House and independent journalist Georgia Fort explains why we must protect the free press
Feb 06, 2026

Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) joins Jen Rubin to discuss all of the ways House Democrats are rising up and pushing back against Trump’s autocratic attempt to manipulate the 2026 midterms.

Leader Jeffries and Jen also discuss Democrats’ demands to reform ICE—including mandated body cameras and the removal of face masks—and the DOJ’s abominable handling of the Epstein files.

And, Emmy-award winning independent journalist Georgia Fort [20:40] was one of four black journalists recently arrested after live-streaming an anti-ICE demonstration at a St. Paul, Minnesota, church.

April Ryan spoke with Georgia about the horrendous assault on a free press and why independent journalism has never been more important.

