Rep. Hakeem Jefferies on the future in Venezuela and more

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies spoke with The Contrarian’s April Ryan right after leaving last night’s Gang of Eight meeting with other leaders in Congress.

April and Rep. Jefferies discuss the tense meeting, the lack of planning around future action in Venezuela, and why Congress must approve any use of troops on the ground.

In the wake of the U.S.’ operation in Venezuela, the word “liberation” continues to be thrown around. But what does it actually mean for Venezuelans on the ground? Jen Rubin had the chance to speak with Carlos Eduardo Espina [18:20], a lawyer and activist from Uruguay now based in Texas, who stops by to explain how America’s military action in Venezuela is being received among Venezuela’s residents.