Rep. Chris Himes on the Trump Administration's March Toward War
Rep. Chris Himes on the Trump Administration's March Toward War

Rep. Himes also discusses the possibility of a land invasion in Venezuela, the future of the Ukraine-Russia war, and China’s growing advantage as America’s democracy shrinks.
Dec 23, 2025

The White House has been ensnarled by international, legal, and moral controversy concerning the “double tap” strike against an alleged Venezuela drug boat. Despite the heated contestation and calls for his resignation, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refuses to release the video footage

Rep. Chris Hines from Connecticut is the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, we talked about the strike, the possibility of a land invasion in Venezuela, and the future of the Ukraine-Russia war.

