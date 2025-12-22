As we continue our look back on 2025, we must not forget the role played by unexpected heroes, the people and institutions we never imagined standing up to a budding dictator. It has been far easier to go along to get along, to cut deals with the regime, or simply to remain silent. But when the chips were down—as they’ve been all year—some critical players refused to be bluffed, bullied, or badgered into subservience.

Two Media stars: In vivid contrast to CBS, ABC, and Washington Post (to name just a few of the enablers who disgraced the profession), stalwart defenders of the First Amendment emerged from unexpected places. When kicked out of briefings and excluded from the press pool for refusing to adopt the ludicrous “Gulf of America” nomenclature for the Gulf of Mexico, the Associated Press—a studiously apolitical newswire that eschews editorializing—held its ground and sued in February. (The appeals court just heard argument). “The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government,” AP’s lawsuit stated. “The Constitution does not allow the government to control speech. Allowing such government control and retaliation to stand is a threat to every American’s freedom.”

Even more remarkable, the tiny nonprofit Media Matters stood up to a flood of specious litigation after it accurately described X’s practice of featuring ads next to neo-fascist and White nationalist posts. It filed suit against the FTC in June challenging its investigation. In a critical victory, a federal court in August held that the FTC could not open an inquiry into Media Matters. “U.S. District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan ruled Aug. Aug. 15 that the FTC’s probe of Media Matters, ‘purportedly to investigate an advertiser boycott concerning social media platforms,’ represents a clear violation of the group’s freedom of speech.”

The Fed’s Chairman: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has received his share of criticism about the Fed’s record on inflation, but no one can dispute that he stood up to Donald Trump’s brazen threats, efforts to politicize the Fed, and even an illegitimate attempt to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook. He even publicly rebutted in July Trump’s false claim about a renovation of the Fed’s building. In his quiet and firm way, he refused to be intimidated, and kept up a steady drumbeat of criticism of Trump’s inflation-producing tariffs. That’s why Trump is replacing him.

Canada: Yes, our nice and polite neighbor, Canada, unexpectedly became the target of Trump’s ire. It’s hard to remember his frequent rants about making it the 51st state. (Remember he used to vow he would take back the Panama Canal? Or force Denmark to give us Greenland?) His tariff war against a key trading partner undermined centuries of friendly relationship between the two neighbors. Canadian prime minister Mark Carney in May held his ground in an Oval Office meeting with Trump, refused to buckle or take Trump’s bait, and reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Canada relationship. To their credit, Canadians spoke out and spoke with travel dollars, choosing not to support their tormentor to the south. (Ontario’s premier Tom Ford rattled Trump in October with an anti-tariff ad using Ronald Reagan’s own words.)

European allies: Facing Trump, a vengeful puppet of Vladimir Putin, European leaders had to take historic steps to reimagine and build out their own national defense industry. They repeatedly utilized their diplomatic heft in defense of Ukraine, differentiated themselves from Trump’s stance enabling Israeli Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct in the Gaza war and starvation of innocents, and reaffirmed their commitment to democracy and progressive governance over far-right ideology in one election after another. The Free World has leadership, just not in the U.S. Not since Winston Churchill and Britain stood alone against the Nazis—with America in isolationist mode—has Europe been so critical to the survival of Western democracy.

DOJ heroes: Hundreds of Justice Department lawyers have quit or been forced out for refusing to facilitate Trump’s authoritarian project. Others insisted on telling courts the truth—only to be fired. A parade of conscientious prosecutors in the Southern District and Main Justice quit rather than facilitate the “corrupt bargain” to dismiss without prejudice a multi-count federal indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams (a transparent ruse to gain his cooperation in Trump’s immigration crackdown). Others turned whistleblower in revealing the machinations of Emil Bove, who nevertheless was confirmed for a spot on the 3rd Circuit. Many others shared their stories to document the corruption and politicization of the once-revered institution. Still others filed amicus briefs to oppose the weaponization of the department in they once worked.

Texas Democratic lawmakers: Refusing to take the nefarious scheme to re-redistrict Texas lying down, more than fifty Democratic state lawmakers chose to break quorum and depart for Illinois. They endured threats, investigations and lawsuits, and the sneers that this was a merely “symbolic” stunt. They spoke to the nation, educated fellow Americans, energized Texans and others around the country, and lit a fire under Democratic leaders to fight back against Trump’s effort to rig the 2026 election. Thanks to them, states including California, Maryland, and Virginia have fought fire with fire, essentially leveling the playing field with Republicans and keeping alive hopes to take back the House. The Texans set an example: The fight, not the immediate outcome (i.e., Texas added 5 supposedly GOP seats), is what political organization and principled advocacy is all about.

The Epstein survivors: Rarely have such a brave group of traumatized people spoken out for the greater good. Jeffrey Epstein victimized them as girls, but now they have taken on some of the most powerful people and institutions in their quest for accountability for their rapists and those who enabled them. They forced Congress to pay attention and compelled Republicans for the first time to turn on Trump on a matter of grave importance to him. In doing so, the women not only shined a spotlight on the men who have never been accountable, but on the current Justice Department that has dissembled and perpetuated the conspiracy of silence (made possible by state and federal prosecutors who initially let Epstein off with a hand slap), and the egregious favoritism shown toward Epstein’s co-conspirator and imprisoned sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.

The grassroots: The scope of public protest has been breathtaking. Groups of all sizes—from small crowds picketing outside Tesla dealerships to 7 million on the second No Kings Day energized the resistance. The mass events grew from President’s Day to Hands Off in April to No Kings on June 14 (contrasting with Trump’s pathetic, militarized birthday parade in D.C.) to Oct. 18. In between, people made their voices heard to protest DOGE layoffs. Thousands cancelled Disney subscriptions to protest Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension; others rose up in protest and fanned out to defend immigrant neighbors in Chicago, Los Angeles, D.C., Portland, and elsewhere. Pro-democracy voters mobilized to pick up wins in April 1’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race, allow Democrats’ overperformance in a slew of special elections, and achieve a blue sweep in November. The Contrarian covered much of the action in pictures, and we invite you to enjoy reviewing the progress of the largest mass movement in decades.

Ultimately, ordinary people will lead us to brighter days for democracy. We look forward to making that journey with all of you.