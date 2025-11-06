Reflections from Pelosi's Former Comms Director: Ashley Etienne Shares Her Story

How do you properly summarize a giant like Nancy Pelosi? You speak to those who knew her best. Ashley Etienne, former communications director and senior advisor to Nancy Pelosi, joins Jen to reflect on Pelosi’s legislative legacy.

Etienne remarks that Nancy Pelosi is the most intense, strategic, “prolific legislator” in our lifetime. Tune in to this insightful sit-down between Etienne and Jen to learn more about the woman who made history, despised downtime, and remained calm under pressure in order to protect her staff during January 6th, 2021.

Ashley Etienne is a veteran communications strategist who served as the communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris and the communications director and senior advisor to Nancy Pelosi. She became the first woman and person of color to hold the position of Communications Director for the House Speaker when Pelosi assumed the position.