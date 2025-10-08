Rabid Miller Needs a Muzzle

“The president has plenary authority…”

This “glitch” that occurred on a recent CNN broadcast is not a glitch at all, but a feature of the Trump regime guided by resident white supremacist Stephen Miller.



His misguided hatred of immigrants and love of Nazi Joseph Goebbels is well-chronicled and leading this country down a dark path of division and cruelty.

Check out Jennifer Rubin on the Rabid MAGA Poster Boy.

We would like for the barking to stop now, please.