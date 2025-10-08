The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
13

Rabid Miller Needs a Muzzle

Stephen Miller is out of control
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Oct 08, 2025
5
13
Share
Transcript

“The president has plenary authority…”
This “glitch” that occurred on a recent CNN broadcast is not a glitch at all, but a feature of the Trump regime guided by resident white supremacist Stephen Miller.

His misguided hatred of immigrants and love of Nazi Joseph Goebbels is well-chronicled and leading this country down a dark path of division and cruelty.

Check out

Jennifer Rubin
’s latest column on the Rabid MAGA Poster Boy.

We would like for the barking to stop now, please.

The Contrarian is community-supported. Your paid subscription helps us fight Trump and his cronies in the courts and with bold independent journalism to defend democracy.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture