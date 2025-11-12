The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
18m

The writer should have noted that this idea (feminism ruining things) was making the rounds before Douthat put his foot in it. It's bigger than a headline or article in the NYT. Is this the next attack on "woke" ideology. Get DEI out of the way, what's next to attack for the right wing? We already know they are ramping up attacks on abortion rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hal Brown's avatar
Hal Brown
43m

This is fromThe Wrap:

The New York Times Ridiculed for ‘Did Women Ruin the Workplace?’ Op-Ed: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

“Having skimmed the article, I feel confident saying that if you’re a woman, you’re allowed to cyberbully Ross Douthat,” Vanity Fair’s Hillary Busis responds here:

https://www.thewrap.com/new-york-times-op-ed-did-women-ruin-the-workplace-reactions/

My take on recent news: https://halbrown.substack.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture