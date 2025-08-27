A functioning democracy needs the sunlight of a free and responsible press, which makes the fog of facile takes, insidious spin, and unethical journalism in our media landscape all the more maddening.

In this second edition of our “news” quiz, we’re again mixing a real shame-worthy headline from the past week with two we’ve made up. Can you sort the pretend (for now) from the propaganda-speak?

Why Trump has a point on dictatorship Public perceptions of decisive leadership lend some credence to Trump’s suggestion that “a lot” of Americans might welcome a dictator. Why Trump has a point on mail-in ballots Public perceptions of slow vote-counting lend some credence to Trump’s mail-in ballot criticism. Why Trump has a point on Smithsonian’s focus on ‘How Bad Slavery Was’ Public perceptions of racial shame lend some credence to Trump’s calls to celebrate the “brightness” of American history.

Click here for the answer.* The home of this week’s headline is once again The Washington Post’s editorial page, courtesy of columnist Jason Willick. (Other outlets will be called to task in quizzes to come, and not just because the Post has been making it a little too easy.)

Just to sort all the fact from fiction: though Willick defended only one of Trump’s above takes, all three reference things the president has actually said. Sigh.

Onward, Contrarians. Have suggestions for a headline, piece of photojournalism, or other media that could use calling out in quiz form? Feel free to drop them in the comments!

*Our link will take you to an archived version of the piece in question so as not to send traffic to the original site.