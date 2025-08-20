With venerable papers folding in more ways than one and too many journalism standards at half mast, we’ve decided to start a weekly “news” quiz for the headlines that deserve a little extra infamy. In today’s quiz, can you guess which of the below was a real headline this week, courtesy of The Washington Post's editorial board?

A) Opinion | Involuntary commitment got a bad rap. The streets got more dangerous.

B) Opinion | An upside to cages? How crate-training dogs made us think differently about detention centers.

C) Opinion | “Good Trouble” gets good press—but is this the free speech the founders intended?

Click through here for the answer. If a functioning democracy is what we’re playing for, with a press willing to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable, there are no winners here.

As for this week’s loser, the WaPo editorial board: we’ll be watching for more of their commitment to “personal liberties” in action. We won’t be surprised if the other headlines above show up soon. Credit where credit is due, Bezos and co.—democracy isn’t dying in darkness any more.

What headline should come in for a quiz-shaped shaming next week, Contrarians? Let us know in the comments or subscribers’ chat.