Share this postThe ContrarianQuestion of the dayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreQuestion of the dayA cartoon by Michael de AdderMichael de AdderMar 28, 202520Share this postThe ContrarianQuestion of the dayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareMichael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe20Share this postThe ContrarianQuestion of the dayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareA guest post byMichael de AdderAward winning political cartoonist. Once fired for drawing Donald Trump cartoons. Subscribe to Michael
Joni Ernst should be asked: was keeping her name out of the headlines in association with a sordid scandal that is one of Washington's worst-kept secrets really worth selling out her country? She hinted she wouldn't vote to confirm: the Elon crew hinted that unless she changed her mind they'd spill the open secret into the headlines, and her conservative Christian voting base back home in Iowa might not be as tolerant as her inside-the-Beltway cronies. Joni flipped.
Thom Tillis should be asked if this insult to US sovereignty and security was really a price worth paying, simply for the privilege of retaining Thom Tillis in the US Senate. He seems to have felt it was worth turning his back on his own awareness of Hegseth's unfitness, abandoning a witness to whom he had personally promised protection, and betraying the American people (and the constitution)--all in order to protect himself from a threatened Elon-financed primary challenge, so he could cling with all talons extended to his cushy little sinecure. Thom flipped.
As for Susan--oh please. Spare us. She's been flipping since 1996. She plays moderate, but she's a grifter and an opportunist. She's a woman who used vile antisemitic tactics to win her last election. She's the Republican front woman for the worst judicial nominations in the history of the Supreme Court. Why is anyone surprised by Susan, ever?