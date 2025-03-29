By Norman Eisen and The Contrarian subscriber Holly Clarke

Sometimes it only takes a moment to break an autocrat—an instance that history looks back upon as a pivot point. Friday was one of those moments, with two of the largest and most storied law firms in the country, Wilmer Hale and Jenner & Block, winning TRO’s against Trump’s EO’s targeting them. They join a swelling movement of law firms and lawyers defending the constitution and defying Trump.

We’ve been here before—exactly 71 years ago.

In 1954, Senator Joseph McCarthy was powerful, with broad populist support. He, too, cried “Communist,” as the current President sometimes does. Tailgunner Joe claimed to have lists of Communist sympathizers buried in the ranks of government employees. He attacked institutions across government, backed by his lawyer Roy Cohn–the very same one who mentored Donald Trump to disregard the rule of law, conjure conspiracies, and aim a wrecking ball (or in Trump’s case, a Sharpie) at his perceived enemies. McCarthy’s wild disinformation upended lives and livelihoods–actual evidence not required; Constitution be damned.

Sound familiar?

A lawyer stopped McCarthy—one who, incredibly, has a direct connection to Friday’s events.

Chief Senate Counsel representing the United States Army and partner at Hale and Dorr, Joseph Welch (left), with United States Senator Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin (right), at the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations' McCarthy-Army hearings, June 9, 1954.

When McCarthy turned his sights to the US Army to claim it had been infiltrated by Communists, Boston attorney Joseph Welch stepped into the breach. Welch had no illusions about the case. The hearings would be a free-for-all, with no rules to contain McCarthy’s outrageous claims or fabricated evidence. The Senator would respond to any defense by launching personal attacks against any target, attorneys included. Knowing all of this, Joseph Welch’s partners voted unanimously to take the case. Pro bono.

The televised hearings began seventy one years ago, in April 1954. After weeks of Welch’s steadfast defense, McCarthy decided to target one of Welch’s young associates by name for purported Communist associations. Welch’s visceral response: “Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?” broke the nation’s fever. McCarthy’s standing plummeted. By the end of the year, The Senate censured him. Joe Welch went on to the cover of Life Magazine, and became a hero.

Oh, and Welch’s firm that took the case? Hale & Dorr, the predecessor firm of Wilmer Hale.

After Friday, that firm is still standing strong. So is former Bush administration Solicitor General Paul Clement & his firm, who won the court order for Wilmer stopping Trump. So is Jenner & Block and their counsel Cooley. Ditto Perkins Coie and their counsel, Williams & Connolly, who won a separate court order. And so are almost two dozen state AG’s and the hundreds of law firms, lawyers and legal organizations who have signed letters refusing to bow down and kiss the ring.

The two firms who have done so, Paul Weiss and Skadden, are vastly outnumbered—but so is Donald Trump.

Well dear Contrarians, there you have it. This was a week in which, with your help, our Substack crossed the milestone of 500 published pieces. That’s a lot! So too was an abundance of good news for Democracy.

And even if it was not all good news, the echoes of history can always be counted on, as they were this week, to loudly remind us that a single voice can make all the difference. How much more so the voices of us collectively—including all you Contrarians—joining together in one great chorus.

Thanks for being a part of our history.

Warmly, Norm

Holly Clarke is a Contrarian subscriber and Boston attorney who wrote in with the reminder of the McCarthy anniversary and analogy, and collaborated on that piece of my Roundup.