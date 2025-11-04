The Contrarian

Jim Carmichael
5h

The saying goes, God helps those who help themselves. If Trump voters can’t or won’t look after their own interests either by self-education or by abandoning a losing cause, I don’t see how we can save the country other than by advocacy and the franchise. It is weary, plodding work over the long run, even with bursts of joy like Kings Day, so it requires stamina more than magic bullets (eg, the Epstein files). Public media is a vital part of our democracy, but has always been dependent on public support, even with government assistance, and the public will have to save it now, fundraiser after fundraiser.

Michelle Jordan
5m

I’m in the Great Smoky Mountains just outside Knoxville Tennessee as I read this sometimes there are forest fires here. If there’s no public media to warn people then we’re in a heap of trouble. Forest fires wouldn’t be that unusual here especially since Eastern Tennessee has been exceptionally dry. Trees in this area are under stress and have shed a good many leaves 🍁 hoping to see more autumn colors in the deep woods!

