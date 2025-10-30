The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine P Duncan's avatar
Katherine P Duncan
6h

Trump's own words will likely throw these cases out of court, if there is any justice left. What a travesty that personal vengeance holds such sway!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Anca Vlasopolos's avatar
Anca Vlasopolos
6h

We live in a Nazi regime, and it'll get worse unless the judiciary protects us against the monster-in-chief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture