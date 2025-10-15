The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
5h

My doctor now uses AI to take notes during exams, removing one more tool for her to create memorable insights about me, whom she sees just a couple times per year, if that. Soon, we'll just be fed into machine algorithms completely and cut out the middlemen--actual doctors.

It's clear that Republicans and billionaires want old and sick people to die--unless it's them. Trump will probably access some sort of perpetual life support for his last remaining cells. At that point, let the grid that he so gleefully has put at risk fail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lauren's avatar
Lauren
38m

Ryan, you may want to interview Laurie, The Insurance Warrior about this. She'd have a lot to say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture