The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Weiss-Wolf's avatar
Jennifer Weiss-Wolf
1h

Thank you for this. Grateful for your voice, appreciate your columns always.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Well said!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture