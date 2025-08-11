The Contrarian

Irena
37m

Daily news reports are NOT geared to report "nothing terrible happened today" or "today was a pleasant day with polite exchange. "News" by definition is something that is "different" or "happening". So just one gun shooting or motor accident makes the news. A daily onslaught of these "news" paints a picture of negative life.

George B Terrien
19m

What probability attaches to today's rousing of the anti-crime rabble might cleverly provide a ruse for the purpose of:

First, unifying and taking command of civil and military forces;

Second, and perhaps contriving Friday's meeting with Putin as disgust and frustration, intensified as potential for existential threat;

Third, inflate such fear into exigent mobilization of preparedness;

Fourth, declare martial laws and institute extraordinary measures to "protect" our democracy;

Fifth, undertake measures that would transform emergency power into the usurpation of control and the cancellation of constitutional limits; and

Sixth, launch the coup that would establish and preserve unlimited dictatorial power by repressing the expression and restoration of fundamental values.

Beyond the pale? What else is new?

