Powerhouse Pelosi: Terri McCullough on Working for the Legendary Speaker Emerita

Who could speak to Nancy Pelosi better than her own Chief of Staff? In a special interview with Jen, Terri McCullough gives us an inside look at the legacy of the legislative powerhouse.

McCullough reflects on her own career and time spent working for the Speaker Emerita with Jen, detailing which qualities she thinks made Pelosi so successful. “She likes people,” McCullough explains, “she likes building relationships.” McCullough and Jen discuss how faith and family shaped Pelosi’s career, her greatest achievement as Speaker, and the status of public sentiment for good.

Terri McCullough is the Senior Advisor to Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Having worked with Pelosi since the 1990s, McCullough served as Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff and became the first woman to hold that position for a House Speaker. In her early career, she championed expanding legal services for survivors of domestic violence and promoting global reproductive rights.