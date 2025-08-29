The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Fabulous looking dessert! Stressed spelled backwards is desserts.🍮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stanley Krute's avatar
Stanley Krute
1h

Love this. Thank you, Jamie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture