We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Henry (a/k/a “David Jowly”)

Age: 3 1/2.

Breed: Mixed breed, including cocker spaniel, Great Dane, and Pekingese. He is a “Sato” from Puerto Rico whom we got from a rescue.

Hobbies: “Paw patrol” of our property for any intruders, particularly squirrels, raccoons, and bunnies. Eating cheerios and baby carrots (he can’t have much protein because of liver ailment, so he’s vegetarian). While his daddy practices law, Henry “practices paw.” Splooting. Zoomies. Giving his mom dirty looks when he wants something.

Worst/Best Moment: The best moment of Henry’s life was when he found a very large piece of Costco pizza in the trash. He put it in his mouth and ran around the house as his dad chased him and tried to get it out, but Henry gobbled up the whole thing!