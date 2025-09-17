The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Wooden's avatar
Howard Wooden
3h

That is why I wrote this new book - The Reform Democrat: A Plan for Clean Government and Common-Sense Change. https://a.co/d/2ivoVLz

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture