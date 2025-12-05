Who could speak to Nancy Pelosi better than her own Chief of Staff? Jen spoke with Terri McCullough, the former Chief of Staff to the Speaker Emerita, who shared the inside story of working side by side with the legislative powerhouse.
The pair talked about McCullough’s own career, how the former Speaker was so successful in the modern political era, and Pelosi’s lasting legacy as Speaker.
🚨 The Contrarian is listener-supported. Your paid subscription helps us bring you the brightest voices in politics & culture and helps fund litigation to fight Trump chaos. Join now