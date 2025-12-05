The Contrarian

Pelosi's Former Chief of Staff looks back at life next to the Speaker
Pelosi's Former Chief of Staff looks back at life next to the Speaker

Terri McCullough is the former Chief of Staff to the Speaker Emerita
and
Jennifer Rubin
Dec 05, 2025

Who could speak to Nancy Pelosi better than her own Chief of Staff? Jen spoke with Terri McCullough, the former Chief of Staff to the Speaker Emerita, who shared the inside story of working side by side with the legislative powerhouse.

The pair talked about McCullough’s own career, how the former Speaker was so successful in the modern political era, and Pelosi’s lasting legacy as Speaker.

