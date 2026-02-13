Pam Bondi Refused to Face Epstein Survivors

Wednesday’s House Judiciary hearing with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was meant to provide answers on the DOJ’s mishandling of the Epstein files. Instead, Bondi reduced it to a shouting match of personal attacks against Democratic committee members. It was a trainwreck of her own making.

When given an opportunity to apologize to some of the survivors of Epstein’s abuse sitting directly behind her, Bondi refused--she wouldn’t even acknowledge them. On top of that, she appeared to have a binder filled with opposition research on the Democrats questioning her. Republican committee members even went as far to allow Bondi to use their allotted time to further berate any Democrat that asked about the files.

NYC public defender Eliza Orlins unpacks Bondi’s reckless performance and what it means for the future of the Epstein files and the pursuit of justice.