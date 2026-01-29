The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
11m

Sounds like this letter needs to be added to the evidence to impeach Bondi.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture