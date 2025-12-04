Our troops are in a morally untenable position

Representative Jason Crow from Colorado, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and former Army Ranger, knows a lot about the rules of engagement.

When he appeared in a video with five Democratic colleagues warning our troops that they needed to reject illegal orders, Trump labeled him a seditious traitor.

Jen had a chance to talk with Rep. Crow about Pete Hegseth’s failures at the Defense Department, Hegseth’s role in that infamous September 2nd strike, the illegality or legality of the entire operation, and the morally untenable position our troops are in now.

And, Jen and Norm Eisen speak with Senator Andy Kim [19:33] from New Jersey. Drawing on his background in the Obama administration and time spent in the State Department and with USAID, the trio discuss the operation in the Caribbean, and Sen. Kim’s anti-corruption effort back home in New Jersey.