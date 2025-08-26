The Contrarian

Nick
4h

I wonder whether all Democratic Congressional members should do walkouts a few times a month. Just get up from their seat from the House and Senate and walk out for the day. Stand on the Capital steps and call out the lawless acts of the Administration the days prior to the walkout.

In addition, when forming next years budget refuse to vote for it unless GOP Congressional members stand up for the cuts made by the Felon to date. GOP Congressional members have already voted to cut $9 billion, but there are still firings of NOAA employees, cuts to FEMA, cuts to NIH, cuts to Universities for studies that can be reinstated by GOP Congressional members. Tell them if these cuts are not restored immediately and GOP Congressional members don't take back the purse from the Felon, there will be no 2026 budget bill passed.

Jason
2h

To quote Ta-Nehisi Coates:

'We are at a moment right now where people are asking themselves why can't the Democratic Party defend this assault on democracy...and I would submit to you that if you can't draw the line at genocide, you probably can't draw the line at democracy.'

