Our enemies are smiling at us: Amy McGrath and Jen dissect the Trump and Hegseth Show in Quantico

The greatest American generals have traveled from all over the globe to gather in Quantico at the behest of former Fox News host-turned-Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. As Trump geared up for his latest ramblings and gripes, our enemies watched in glee.

Amy McGrath, retired fighter pilot (Lt. Col - USMC), joins Jen Rubin to breakdown how this Quantico fiasco creates an operational security risk, is costly to the American taxpayer, and foreshadows a dark weaponization of the U.S military against American citizens.

“It’s humiliating to lecture actual warriors on warrior ethos,” Amy shares with Jen, pulling from her extensive career in the Marines to highlight the unsurprising reaction from our dignified, disciplined troops during both speeches.

All hope is not lost, Amy assures us, as she reminds us that our generals are “smart individuals” who swore “an oath to the constitution.”

Amy McGrath is a retired fighter pilot known for being the first woman to fly a combat mission for the Marine Corps and pilot the F/A-18 on a combat mission. She is the founder of Honor Bound, a 501(c)(4) that trains veteran women for elected office through mentoring and educational programming and training. Amy was also the 2018 Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s 6th district.