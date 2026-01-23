The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
13m

I haven't seen F1, and probably will take a pass on it, but the part about Brad Pitt going vroom vroom for two hours cracked me up.

Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
42m

It’s worth noting that since the Oscars were first held 97 years ago, only one Black woman, Halle Berry, has ever won the category. "

How is it that Oprah Winfrey did not win for The Color Purple? I'll have to look that year up.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture