The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
1h

Oh no. I like my gmail account and using Google as my search engine.

Do I have to take a stand by dropping my support of Google?

Are there any good guys left with whom to do business?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Why should he bend to any rules? The fascist congressional majority has willingly abdicated their powers to him and so far, his record in following court orders is very lackluster. Now his lackey Bondi is even suing the entire federal judiciary in Maryland. How much longer before he ignores any court orders at all?

I am becoming more and more afraid that there will be no election in November 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture