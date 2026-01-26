Katie Phang is on the ground in Minneapolis reporting on the aftermath of the murder of Alex Pretti. Today, she visited three key locations in the city to cover the ICE occupation and how the community is responding.

Katie’s first stop was the at memorial for Alex Pretti assembled by friends, family, and neighbors. There, flowers, flags, and posters lay gathered in a pile on the site where Pretti was tackled to the ground and killed by ICE agents.

Next, Katie went to George Floyd Square where George Floyd was murdered by police in May 25, 2020 only three blocks away from where Renee Good was killed and a few minutes drive away from where Alex Pretti was killed. While Floyd’s killer, Derek Chauvin was eventually convicted of murders, the killers of Renee Good and and Alex Pretti are still free from indictment.

Finally, Katie visited the memorial for Renee Nicole Good who was killed nearly 20 days ago by ICE agents who shot her. As Katie showed, the street is not narrow by any means, putting the claim that the ICE agent feared for his safety into dispute. The memorial is filled with signs denouncing Trump and ICE such as “Displaced by America, Denied by America,” and “ICE is Trump’s Gestapo.”

Thank you all for tuning into today’s live coverage with Katie Phang. Katie will be live on The Contrarian again Tuesday with more reporting from Minneapolis. Stay tuned and stay safe.