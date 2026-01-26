The Contrarian

Greg Lesoine
5h

Thank you, Katie. So profoundly sad. Only a truly monstrous regime could execute people in cold blood, and in broad daylight. The ICE thugs who did this must be prosecuted for murder. The rest of the thugs need to get the hell out of Minnesota. Trump, Noem, Miller, Vance etc. are all complicit in murder. Their political project to destroy America must come to an end.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
4hEdited

For citizens and noncitizens alike, we must act to restore constitutional rights and protections. Please contact your senators right away--it takes about 5 mins.--and tell them to vote down the entire budget package until ICE operations are suspended, reviewed, and reformed or abolished. This is the only leverage the minority has right now, and if we don't use it, we will be sitting ducks until November. Thank you, Katie, for the real-life backdrop to the parts of democracy that we can't see, so that we can understand how important they really are.

