On the Ground in Minnesota with Katie Phang
Katie Phang is on the ground in Minneapolis reporting on the aftermath of the murder of Alex Pretti. Today, she visited three key locations in the city to cover the ICE occupation and how the community is responding.
Katie’s first stop was the at memorial for Alex Pretti assembled by friends, family, and neighbors. There, flowers, flags, and posters lay gathered in a pile on the site where Pretti was tackled to the ground and killed by ICE agents.
Next, Katie went to George Floyd Square where George Floyd was murdered by police in May 25, 2020 only three blocks away from where Renee Good was killed and a few minutes drive away from where Alex Pretti was killed. While Floyd’s killer, Derek Chauvin was eventually convicted of murders, the killers of Renee Good and and Alex Pretti are still free from indictment.
Finally, Katie visited the memorial for Renee Nicole Good who was killed nearly 20 days ago by ICE agents who shot her. As Katie showed, the street is not narrow by any means, putting the claim that the ICE agent feared for his safety into dispute. The memorial is filled with signs denouncing Trump and ICE such as “Displaced by America, Denied by America,” and “ICE is Trump’s Gestapo.”
Thank you all for tuning into today’s live coverage with Katie Phang. Katie will be live on The Contrarian again Tuesday with more reporting from Minneapolis. Stay tuned and stay safe.
Thank you, Katie. So profoundly sad. Only a truly monstrous regime could execute people in cold blood, and in broad daylight. The ICE thugs who did this must be prosecuted for murder. The rest of the thugs need to get the hell out of Minnesota. Trump, Noem, Miller, Vance etc. are all complicit in murder. Their political project to destroy America must come to an end.
For citizens and noncitizens alike, we must act to restore constitutional rights and protections. Please contact your senators right away--it takes about 5 mins.--and tell them to vote down the entire budget package until ICE operations are suspended, reviewed, and reformed or abolished. This is the only leverage the minority has right now, and if we don't use it, we will be sitting ducks until November. Thank you, Katie, for the real-life backdrop to the parts of democracy that we can't see, so that we can understand how important they really are.