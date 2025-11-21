The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
38m

Ohtani and Judge are making baseball much more interesting again. Unfortunately, the money being charged for tickets are making it unreachable for many lower income families. All this, so the billionaire owners can get even richer and pay more outlandish sums to even mediocre players (all with paying practically no taxes whatsoever).

I'm not saying Ohtani is not worth every penny he gets, but how can a player get so rich he doesn't even notice when his interpreter is ripping him off for untold tens of millions of dollars?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture