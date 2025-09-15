Offsides with Pablo Torre: Updates on the Kawhi Leonard scandal, Bill Belichick & performative politics in sports

It’s Monday, so that must mean Pablo’s joining us for another episode of Offsides! Today, he and Jen continue to dive into the Kawhi Leonard scandal (where Pablo recently unveiled another piece of the puzzle), the unsurprising mediocrity of Bill Belichick’s leadership of the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the sport world’s response to the death of Charlie Kirk.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .