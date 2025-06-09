The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
5

Offsides with Pablo Torre: Trump's crackdown on LA, the future of college sports, and epic finals at the French Open

"America doesn't feel like America"
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Pablo Torre's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Pablo Torre
Jun 09, 2025
1
5
Share
Transcript

A lot has happened since the last episode of Offsides with Pablo Torre. How to talk about the evolution of college athletics when the President just sent the National Guard into Los Angeles? And what about the epic championship that played out at the French Open while a war is being waged between the Administration and international students? Per usual, Jen and Pablo find a way to weave it all together. They even find a way to provide a note of hope: perhaps the proudly multicultural community surrounding American sports can help recenter our country.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture