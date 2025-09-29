The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Offsides with Pablo Torre: Mark Cuban, the Kawhi Leonard investigation, & American arrogance

"Billionaires like to pretend like what they are doing is so beyond the understanding of the average Joe."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Pablo Torre's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Pablo Torre
Sep 29, 2025
Share
Transcript

Pablo Torre has been a non-stop force investigating this NBA scandal involving Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers and its owner, Steve Ballmer. In Pablo’s latest episode of his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, more pieces of the puzzle are revealed, including an additional $20 million guarantee to Leonard and a $1.875 million donation from Ballmer.

In this latest Offsides episode, Jen and Pablo catch up on the facts of the case. The pair also discuss the cringeworthy display of sportsmanship (or lack thereof) from American golf fans at the Ryder Cup in New York and the MLB playoffs.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture