The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Offsides with Pablo Torre: Arrests, WNBA Strikes, and FIFA's Greedy Dynamic Pricing

"There has never been an inflection point like this."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Pablo Torre's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Pablo Torre
Oct 06, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

A lot transpired over the weekend in the world of sports. From the surprising, and still developing, arrest of Mark Sanchez to the grumblings of a potential WNBA strike, the Yankees’ disastrous playoff weekend is now the least dramatic story of the day. Thankfully

Pablo Torre
is here with Jen to break it all down.

In this latest Offsides episode, Pablo summarizes what we know — and what we don’t — about the current (alleged) Sanchez Assault Scandal and the dangers using of social media as a news source. Jen and Pablo also discuss the current clashes over contracts at the WNBA, FIFA’s out-pricing of World Cup fans, the Yankees’ disappointing playoff games, and what they hope to see out of the next round of playoffs.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture