Offsides with Pablo Torre: Arrests, WNBA Strikes, and FIFA's Greedy Dynamic Pricing

A lot transpired over the weekend in the world of sports. From the surprising, and still developing, arrest of Mark Sanchez to the grumblings of a potential WNBA strike, the Yankees’ disastrous playoff weekend is now the least dramatic story of the day. Thankfully

In this latest Offsides episode, Pablo summarizes what we know — and what we don’t — about the current (alleged) Sanchez Assault Scandal and the dangers using of social media as a news source. Jen and Pablo also discuss the current clashes over contracts at the WNBA, FIFA’s out-pricing of World Cup fans, the Yankees’ disappointing playoff games, and what they hope to see out of the next round of playoffs.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .