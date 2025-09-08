Offsides with Pablo Torre: A secret $28 million deal & boos at the U.S. Open

In another episode of Offsides, Pablo joins Jen to talk about his bombshell reporting on a secret $28 million deal between L.A. Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and a carbon-credit company. The owner of the Clippers, Steve Ballmer (who also happens to be a $50 million investor into the company), claims he had no idea about the salary-cap-breaking deal.

Jen and Pablo also discuss Trump getting ruthlessly booed the U.S. Open and the Bills and Ravens game.

See Pablo’s original reporting here and his interview with Mark Cuban here

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .