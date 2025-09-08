The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Offsides with Pablo Torre: A secret $28 million deal & boos at the U.S. Open

"The boo, as a populist mechanism of accountability, tends to be reliable."
Jennifer Rubin
Pablo Torre
Sep 08, 2025
In another episode of Offsides, Pablo joins Jen to talk about his bombshell reporting on a secret $28 million deal between L.A. Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and a carbon-credit company. The owner of the Clippers, Steve Ballmer (who also happens to be a $50 million investor into the company), claims he had no idea about the salary-cap-breaking deal.

Jen and Pablo also discuss Trump getting ruthlessly booed the U.S. Open and the Bills and Ravens game.

See Pablo’s original reporting here and his interview with Mark Cuban here

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

