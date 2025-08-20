The Contrarian

Anne Cahill
6h

If you take away women’s rights to vote then women should immediately quit paying Federal taxes.

Thaïs Moray
6h

On alert with this! Also the ERA needs to be officially included in the US Constitution. From lwv.org: The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) is the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which protects the equality of rights under the law regardless of sex. While the ERA is fully ratified and was recognized by a US President as the law of the land, it has yet to be officially published in the Constitution. Advocates were instrumental in achieving constitutional sex equality and will be instrumental in ensuring its enforcement. Today, we need the ERA printed in the Constitution where it rightfully belongs.

