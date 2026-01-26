Not a Dime for ICE Lawlessness

The Department of Homeland Security has violently weaponized ICE against the American people. The absolute lawlessness of these masked agents has wreaked chaos and death across the country, — Minnesota is now their center stage. Enough is enough.

During his interview with Jen, Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) asserts that these operations will not receive one more dime of taxpayer money from Senate Democrats. As Sen. Van Hollen and Jen react to the brutal murder of Alex Pretti, the line in the sand is clear. From an untrustworthy, deceitful administration to pathetic egotistical efforts to rename everything after Trump, the fascists are spinning out of control and taking down democracy with them.

Listen to Jen and Senator Val Hollen’s full interview for details on how Senate Democrats are protesting the proposed DHS funding bill, the jaw dropping reactions to Minnesota, and what we can do to fight back.

Chris Van Hollen is the Democratic Senator for Maryland. He is the ranking member on the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government and sits on various others, such as Homeland Security.

A transcript will be uploaded soon!